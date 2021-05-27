Skeeters Open Series against Isotopes with Sixth Straight Win

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters opened a six-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes with a 6-1 victory Thursday night at Constellation Field. The win extended the Skeeters winning streak to six, their longest of the season.

Skeeters starter Ryan Hartman struck out nine batters through four scoreless innings. The nine strikeouts were the most by a Skeeters pitcher this season.

Michael Papierski hit a two-run home run to the bullpens in straightaway right field, which was his first homer of the year. Yadiel Rivera padded the lead an inning later with a two-run double. Rivera finished the night 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

Carson LaRue was awarded the winning decision in relief, throwing three scoreless innings to finish out the game. Isotopes right-hander Ryan Castellani was handed the loss after allowing all six runs on the night on five hits through 4 2/3 innings. Albuquerque scored its lone run on a home run from Eric Stamets in the fifth inning.

Jake Meyers drove in the first run of the night in the first inning on a fielder's choice. He went 0-for-4 on the game, snapping his hitting streak at 14 games. It entered as the longest active hitting streak in Triple A.

The Skeeters will send out right-hander Shawn Dubin for the start at 7:05 p.m. on Friday. Left-hander Ryan Rolison will get the start for Albuquerque.

