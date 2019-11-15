Skeeters Name IF Denis Phipps 2019 Most Valuable Player

November 15, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release





SUGAR LAND - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced that infielder Denis Phipps has been named the team's Most Valuable Player for the 2019 season.

Phipps, who was in his second season with the Skeeters, led the team with 21 home runs and 81 RBIs, and his .807 OPS led all Skeeters players with at least 300 at-bats. He was also second on the team with 124 games played.

Phipps' 81 RBIs were fifth in the Atlantic League and his 21 home runs placed him in a tie for ninth in the league. He was also eighth in the league in runs scored (77) and was eighth in walks (61).

The 34-year-old carried his prolific 2019 regular-season campaign into the postseason, leading all Atlantic League players with four home runs and was second with 10 RBIs. Phipps became the first player in Skeeters history to homer in three straight postseason games, accomplishing the feat between Game 3 of the Freedom Division Championship Series and Game 1 of the Atlantic League Championship Series.

In his first season with the Skeeters, coming in 2018, Phipps had nine home runs and 37 RBIs in 98 games. Phipps set his career-high with 81 RBIs in '19 and his 21 homers were three shy of his career-high of 24 which he set in 2016 with the Laredo Lemurs of the American Association.

The Cincinnati Reds originally signed Phipps as an amateur free agent from the Dominican Republic in 2004. He made his Major League debut with the Reds in 2012, hitting .300/.364/.700 with a home run and two RBIs in eight games.

Phipps has appeared at the affiliated minor league level with the Reds (2006-13) and Chicago White Sox (2014) and has appeared at the independent level with Lemurs and Texas AirHogs (American Association), along with the Skeeters. He's currently playing for the Caribes de Anzoategui of the Venezuelan Winter League.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from November 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.