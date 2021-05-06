Skeeters Game Notes, at ABQ

MOVING ON UP: The Skeeters are set to begin their first season in affiliated minor league baseball as the Triple A affiliate of the Houston Astros. The Skeeters are one of three independent teams that rose to the affiliated minor league ranks this offseason, along with the St. Paul Saints (AAA, MIN) and the Somerset Patriots (AA, NYY).

A LITTLE ABOUT US: Through their first nine seasons of existence, the Skeeters played in the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. They won the Atlantic League Championship in 2016 and '18 and appeared in the postseason in five of nine seasons. The Skeeters still hold the Atlantic League single-season record for wins (95) and winning percentage (.679) from their 2013 season.

NOW HERE'S A STOREY: Mickey Storey is entering his third year as the manager of the Astros Triple A affiliate. He led Round Rock to the best record in Triple A in 2019 (84-56) and to the Pacific Coast League Finals. Storey got his first managerial job in the Astros system in 2018 with Class A Quad Cities, winning the Western Division of the Midwest League. Storey appeared at the MLB level with the Astros in 2012 and the Blue Jays in 2013 as a right-handed pitcher. He still holds numerous career pitching records for Florida Atlantic University.

