Skeeters Debut Pitch Back Pack Supporting Local Charities and Non-Profits

April 28, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release





(SUGAR LAND, TEXAS). - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced the debut of their Pitch Back Pack, helping raise money for local charities and non-profit organizations.

Fans can purchase a Pitch Back Pack for $130, containing 10 undated Skeeters ticket vouchers for the 2020 season, and half of the proceeds will be donated to a charity of the buyer's choosing. Fans can click here to purchase their Pitch Back Pack today. Ticket vouchers will also be available for use toward the '21 season pending any changes to the 2020 schedule.

"Our non-profit community is not exempt from the hardships felt by organizations and companies during this pandemic," said Skeeters President Christopher Hill. "They've lost galas and other events that in some cases account for their entire budget. We wanted to provide a way that fans can enjoy a game, eventually, while helping some incredibly worthy non-profits."

People buying the Pitch Back Pack will have the option to donate 50 percent of the proceeds to the following non-profit organizations:

Arc of Fort Bend County Foundation

Blessed Be Hope For Three Inc

CandleLighters

Behind The Badge

Fort Bend Seniors, Meals on Wheels

Grace After Fire

LEAF - Lamar Education Awards Foundation

Fort Bend ISD Foundation

Fort Bend Cares Foundation

Fort Bend County Fair Association

Fort Bend County Child Advocates Inc

Lunches of Love

Memorial Hermann - Pink in The Park

The Skeeters are currently monitoring the current COVID-19 pandemic and will make announcements regarding Opening Day and special events for 2020 once that information is available. For updates on the organization, please visit sugarlandskeeters.com or follow the Skeeters on Facebook, Instagram (@sugarlandskeeters) and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters).

