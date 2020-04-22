Skeeters Debut 'Batting a Thousand' Reading Challenge

(SUGAR LAND, TEXAS). - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced they've launched their Batting A Thousand Reading Challenge for students in the Houston area.

The Skeeters will be offering two free tickets to either the 2020 or '21 season for students who read 1,000 minutes between April and May. Fans can head to the Batting a Thousand official page on the Skeeters website to download the reading log and get started today.

Once a student has reached 1,000 minutes, initialed by a parental guardian, they can redeem their Skeeters tickets at the Constellation Field ticket office once it resumes normal business hours. All logs must be redeemed at the Constellation Field ticket office by Sept. 22. For more information, fans can contact Sallie Weir at sweir@sugarlandskeeters.com.

The Skeeters are currently monitoring the current COVID-19 pandemic and will make announcements regarding Opening Day and special events for 2020 once that information is available. For updates on the organization, please visit sugarlandskeeters.com or follow the Skeeters on Facebook, Instagram (@sugarlandskeeters) and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters).

