Skeeters Break Tie in Ninth, Advance to Championship Series

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution saw their outstanding 2019 season come to a close, falling to the Sugar Land Skeeters, 5-4 in Game Four of the Freedom Division Championship Series on Saturday evening at PeoplesBank Park. The Skeeters take the best-of-five series 3-1 and advance to face the Long Island Ducks for the Atlantic League championship.

Jake Welch got the start for York and allowed just a single in the top of the first, getting off to a scoreless start.

In the bottom half of the frame, York took a 1-0 lead courtesy of a Telvin Nash solo home run to left, his second of the postseason.

Welch and Sugar Land starter Chase De Jong were entrenched in a pitchers' duel throughout the early innings, as they traded scoreless second and third innings.

Welch worked out of trouble in the top of the fourth. Albert Cordero and Cody Stanley singled and advanced to second and third, respectively, on a wild pitch to set the table with one out. Welch bounced back to get Jason Martinson to ground into a fielder's choice, getting the lead runner caught in a rundown between third and home. Welch then struck out Javier Betancourt to keep the Revs ahead 1-0.

After the Revs failed to score in the bottom of the fourth, the Skeeters took a 2-1 lead on a pair of solo home runs from Wynton Bernard to right-center and Denis Phipps to left in the top of the fifth inning.

York's offense answered in the bottom of the fifth. Zach Sullivan slapped a leadoff double to start the threat. After De Jong battled back to retire the next two batters, Nash drilled his second home run of the game, a two-run shot to deep left, giving the Revs a 3-2 lead.

After a scoreless sixth, Sugar Land took a 4-3 lead courtesy of a two-run home run to right from Zach Borenstein in the top of the seventh.

York battled back to tie the game once again in the bottom of the seventh as Sullivan led off the inning with a dramatic game-tying home run to left, pushing the score to 4-4.

With the game still tied, Sugar Land started the top of the ninth with a leadoff walk from Anthony Giansanti. After Giansanti stole second, Cordero walked to put two men on. Silverio then hit a weak ground ball back to closer Jameson McGrane for an infield single, and as McGrane slipped, a throwing error allowed Giansanti to score and give the Skeeters a 5-4 lead.

Justin Trapp reached on an infield single to lead off the bottom of the ninth, but Skeeters closer Felipe Paulino retired the next three batters to secure the save and send the Skeeters to the league final.

Notes: Nash how has a Revs record five home runs in postseason play with York. He joins Bryant Nelson (2011) as the second player in Revs history to go yard twice in a playoff game. York's three homers as a team ties a club record for a playoff game, having previously been done twice in 2011 and once in 2017. York falls to 21-20 all-time in postseason play, 12-8 at home.

