Skeeters Announce Partnership with Chair King Backyard Store

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced a partnership with Chair King Backyard Store to become the "Official Outdoor Furniture Retail" of the Skeeters.

Chair King Backyard Store, a fixture in the Houston community for over 70 years, is entering its very first partnership with a professional sports organization.

"As a family-run business based right here in Houston, we've placed an emphasis on improving the role we play within our community. We believe partnering with a family-friendly entity like the Skeeters is a fantastic way to accomplish that," said Chair King Backyard Store Marketing Vice President, John Hunewill. "Unlike a lot of retailers, we've been able to grow our business during the recent economic challenge, and we're thrilled to have the Skeeters as part of that growth."

As part of the partnership, Chair King Backyard Store will be giving away 2022 season tickets and other assorted prizes throughout the upcoming season. Fans can head to chairking.com to see their great assortment of outdoor furniture and to learn more about the Skeeters partnership.

"We are honored to become the first professional sports partner in Chair King Backyard Store's over 70 years of business," said Skeeters President, Christopher Hill. "Constellation Field is a great location to highlight what has made them a longstanding fixture as the premiere outdoor furniture provider in the Houston community."

Chair King Backyard Store will continue its growth this year to keep up with consumer demand. They have made significant investments in improving their online experience. They plan on opening their third greater San Antonio showroom (located in Selma) in May and they are continuing to look at adding new showrooms to go along with their 18 existing locations in the Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio and Austin areas.

