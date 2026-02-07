Skal Labissiere Scored Season-High 34 PTS & 6 3PM in 115-114 Win over Lakers!

Published on February 6, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Capital City Go-Go YouTube Video













NBA G League Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.