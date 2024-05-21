SJ Green Reflects on the Best Moments of His CFL Career

May 21, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







On the heels of his induction into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame, we talk to former Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts receiver SJ Green.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from May 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.