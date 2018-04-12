Sixers Smash Nuts 7-0 to Take Series

April 12, 2018 - California League (CalL) - Inland Empire 66ers News Release





San Bernardino, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino hammered a pair of homers and received brilliant pitching in a 7-0 victory over the Modesto Nuts (2-5) at San Manuel Stadium on Wednesday. Julian Leon tagged a three-run homer while Richie Fecteau smashed a grand slam to account for the Sixers offense while Griffin Canning, Ryan Clark, Daniel Procopio and Matt Custred combined on the Sixers second shutout of the season's opening week.

The Sixers (4-3) and Nuts were scoreless until the fourth when Jonah Todd singled against Modesto starter Ljay Newsome to open the frame. He moved to third on Jared Walsh's double. With two outs and the runners at first and second Leon launched his dinger to left center, his first of the year. Newsome (0-1) went six innings allowing the three runs on six hits with five Ks and no walks. The Sixers pled on in the eighth when Fecteau drilled a 1-2 pitch over the wall in right with the bags full for a grand-slam and a 7-0 lead. It was Fecteau's first Cal League homer. Walsh finished with a double and triple while Leon was 2-for-2 with a pair of walks to go along with his homer.

Inland Empire starter Griffin Canning opened the game with 4.2 innings allowing three hits, a walk and a hit batter while fanning six. Ryan Clark (2-0) earned the win with 1.1 innings while Daniel Procopio tossed two no-hit frames with three Ks. Matt Custred finished off the shutout with a perfect ninth.

Inland Empire opens a series at Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday at 7:05 pm. The contest can be heard live at 66ers.com.

