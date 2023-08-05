Sixers Rally Late, Edge Giants 7-6

San Jose's bid for a fourth straight win against Inland Empire came up short on Friday night as the 66ers earned a come-from-behind 7-6 victory at San Manuel Stadium. Inland Empire tied the game with a three-run bottom of the seventh inning, scored once in the eighth to take their first lead of the contest and then held off the Giants in the ninth. Despite the setback, San Jose has still won three of the first four in the series. The Giants reach the 100-game mark of the regular season with a 56-44 overall record.

P.J. Hilson (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) smacked a two-run home run while Diego Velasquez (2-for-5, 2B) and Alexander Suarez (2-for-4) had multi-hit games to lead the way offensively in the loss.

San Jose enjoyed an early lead on Friday scoring three runs before an out was even recorded in the game. Turner Hill walked to start the top of the first before Velasquez hit a double into the left field corner to put runners on second and third. Andrew Kachel was up next and he singled into shallow center scoring both Hill and Velasquez with the first two runs of the night. Clean-up hitter Tanner O'Tremba then blasted an RBI double off the center field fence plating Kachel for a 3-0 advantage. The Giants added a fourth run in the opening frame when O'Tremba later scored on Dilan Rosario's sacrifice fly.

Esmerlin Vinicio made a spot-start on the mound for San Jose and matched a season-high with four innings pitched. Vinicio surrendered two runs (both earned) on five hits during his outing. He walked one and struck out two. Inland Empire's lone runs against Vinicio came in the bottom of the second as Johan Macias hit a two-out RBI triple into the right field corner before Jeremy Arocho's bunt single brought in another run to make it a 4-2 game.

The Giants would immediately get the two runs back in the top of the third as Luke Shliger drew a leadoff walk and stole second. Then with two down, Hilson stepped to the plate and launched a two-run home run to left center. The 407-foot blast, Hilson's third homer of the road trip and sixth this season, pushed the San Jose lead to 6-2.

Vinicio finished his start with back-to-back scoreless innings in the third and fourth before Marques Johnson kept the Sixers off the board in the fifth. Inland Empire though would scratch across one run against Johnson in the bottom of the sixth. Jadiel Sanchez led off with a single, moved to second on a Ben Gobbel walk, took third on a passed ball and scored on a wild pitch to bring the 66ers within 6-3.

Inland Empire then rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game. Julio Rodriguez was summoned from the bullpen to begin the inning and issued three straight one-out walks to Nelson Rada, Alberto Rios and Cole Fontenelle to put the tying runs on base. Rodriguez recovered to strikeout Sanchez for the second out of the inning, but then with Gobbel at the plate, another passed ball on the catcher Shliger allowed Rada to score the first run of the inning. Two pitches later, Gobbel lined a single into center bringing home both Rios and Fontenelle to tie the game 6-6. Gobbel's two-RBI single was the only hit of the three-run inning.

After the Giants were held scoreless in the top of the eighth, the 66ers kept the pressure on in the bottom of the inning to take their first lead. Rodriguez returned to the mound and issued a one-out walk to Macias to start the rally. Arocho then blooped a single into shallow right to put runners on first and second. Rada followed with a sharp grounder to second that was initially mishandled by Rosario. The San Jose second baseman recovered to tag out Arocho for the second out of the inning, but his hurried throw to first, in an effort to complete an inning-ending double play, skipped away for an error. The miscue allowed Macias to easily score giving Inland Empire a 7-6 lead.

Down by a run, the Giants threatened in the top of the ninth as O'Tremba was hit by a pitch with one out, stole second and advanced to third on Shliger's groundout. However, Rosario followed by grounding out to first to end the game as the 66ers posted their first victory of the series.

San Jose out-hit Inland Empire by a 10-8 margin. The Giants didn't score after the top of the third despite having at least one baserunner in every inning of the game. San Jose finished 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position. Eight of the nine players in the Giants lineup recorded at least one hit. Rodriguez (3-4) was saddled with the loss after yielding four runs (two earned) over the seventh and eighth innings.

San Jose is now 5-5 on their Southern California road trip with two games remaining.

P.J. Hilson hit his sixth home run of the season in Friday's loss to Inland Empire

The Giants continue their series at Inland Empire on Saturday evening with first pitch at San Manuel Stadium set for 6:35 PM. Manuel Mercedes is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher. The game can be heard live on sjgiants.com.

