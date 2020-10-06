Six-Year AHL Vet Rob Bordson Lands with Mavericks

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced the signing of veteran forward Rob Bordson Tuesday afternoon.

Bordson, a six-foot-two, 201-pound, 32-year-old from Duluth, Minnesota joins the Mavericks in the midst of a prolific professional career that has spanned from the American Hockey League to elite European leagues. In 380 career AHL games, Bordson accumulated 127 points on 50 goals and 77 assists.

In his ECHL career, Bordson is nearly a point-and-a-half-per-game player, scoring 26 goals and tallying 43 assists for 69 points in just 47 games. In his last ECHL season, Bordson had 18 points on nine goals and nine assists in nine games for the Adirondack Thunder in 2015-16. He has spent the last four seasons in Europe, playing in the Swedish, Danish and German elite leagues, scoring 21 goals and compiling 71 assists for 92 points in 124 games over the past four seasons.

Last season for VÃ¤sterviks IK, Bordson had 34 points on 10 goals and 24 assists in 38 games.

"Adding him is a game-changer," Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Ops Tad O'Had said, "Rob possesses so many great qualities. His leadership, skill and work ethic are pillars of a successful career in the AHL and top leagues in Europe. He's got over 400 games in top leagues in the world. He's fast, plays with skill and leads on and off the ice. He will bring the Orange Army to the edge of their seat."

"His veteran leadership, relentless work ethic and level of character will be invaluable to our dressing room," Mavericks Assistant Coach Kohl Schultz said. Schultz was key in Bordson's recruitment.

"We expect him to inject his leadership into the room immediately. His size, demeanor and scoring touch will be so valuable to us here, but also will help develop our players to their highest potential," Schultz continued.

