Six-Run Sixth Lifts Goldeyes

FARGO, ND - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (13-8) beat the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 8-2 at Newman Outdoor Field on Saturday evening.

The Goldeyes served as the home team.

Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth, the Goldeyes sent 10 batters to the plate and rallied for six runs. Kevin Lachance launched a double to left-centre leading off and scored on the next pitch when Darnell Sweeney pulled a double down the right field line. After Eric Wood drew a four-pitch walk, Kyle Martin ripped a single to right that scored Sweeney with the lead run. Martin has hit safely in a career-high 11 consecutive games. Three batters later, Jordan George walked to load the bases with two outs. Roy Morales then drew a four-pitch walk to force home Wood. Wes Darvill capped the inning with a bases-clearing double into the right field corner.

John Gorman (1-1) pitched a scoreless top of the sixth inning to earn the win in relief. Justin Kamplain, Kent Hasler, and Jose Jose each worked a scoreless frame to close out the game.

Darvill lifted a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the eighth to make it 8-2 Goldeyes.

RedHawks' starter Bradin Hagens (1-3) took the loss, allowing three earned runs on six hits in five-plus innings. Hagens walked one and struck out one.

Fargo-Moorhead jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. Brennan Metzger singled to right leading off the game. After Trey Hair flied out to left-centre, Correlle Prime and Drew Ward hit back-to-back singles to chase home Metzger. Prime stole third base, and scored the RedHawks' second run when Leobaldo Pina beat out a potential inning-ending double play groundball.

In the bottom of the first, Lachance drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second when Sweeney singled to right. Wood lined a single to centre that brought home Lachance.

Goldeyes' starter Evan Grills took a no-decision, allowing two earned runs on three hits in five innings. Grills walked two, struck out one, and did not allow a base hit after the first.

All nine Goldeyes' starters had at least one base hit.

