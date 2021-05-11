Six Run Sixth Inning Carries Travs

North Little Rock, AR - Riding good pitching and a six-run sixth inning, the Arkansas Travelers knocked off the Springfield Cardinals, 9-2 on Tuesday at Dickey-Stephens Park in front of a crowd on 4,057 on a school and senior day. The Travs trailed until the bottom of the sixth inning when they broke a tie and put a six spot on the board. Starter Alejandro Requena tossed a stellar six innings giving up just two runs on three hits with three walks and three strikeouts to earn the win. Collin Kober (IP) and Nick Duron (2 IP) combined to pitch the final three innings scoreless.

Moments That Mattered

* Brian O'Keefe tied the game at two in the bottom of the fifth with a two out RBI single scoring Jordan Cowan.

* Requena walked the first two hitters in the top of the sixth but responded by retiring the middle part of the Springfield order in a row with no damage to keep the game tied.

* Stephen Wrenn greeted Springfield reliever Griffin Roberts (making his season debut) with a solo homer to right field on the first pitch of the bottom of the sixth, jumpstarting the six run inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Jordan Cowan: 2-4, BB, run, 2B, RBI

* 3B Jake Scheiner: 2-5, run, 2 RBI

* 1B Bobby Honeyman: 2-3, 2 HBP, 2 runs

* RHP Alejandro Requena: Win, 6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 3 K

News and Notes

* Jake Scheiner has had a hit in all six games this season.

* RHP Darren McCaughan was promoted to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday's off day while C Jake Anchia was moved to High-A Everett.

Up Next

The series continues on Wednesday night with right-hander Adam Hill making his season debut for the Travs against lefty Connor Thomas (0-0, 0.00). First pitch is at 7:10 and it is the dog days of summer at DSP with $1 hot dogs. The game will also be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

