Six-Run Sixth Fuels Glacier to Eighth in a Row

FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT. - The Glacier Range Riders (30-15) stayed red hot Friday night as they were stoked to a 12-7 win over the Idaho Falls Chukars (16-31). Home runs from Matt Clayton and Gabe Howell, plus a one-hit outing from starter Jonathan Clark, had the Range Riders strolling to another victory. They will go for the series sweep tonight.

Dean Miller brought across Howell right away in the first inning when a bloop single scored one for Glacier. Clayton then ripped his fifth homer of the year as he churned a ball over the fence scoring himself and Crews Taylor. Two runs for Idaho Falls were answered by two more from Glacier, an RBI single from Sam Linscott and an RBI double from Mason Dinesen that reaffirmed the Range Rider three-run lead. In the fifth, Miller tacked on a double to make it 6-2.

The Range Riders wanted more. After the sixth inning started with two out of the first three batters getting out, Dinesen started the two-out rally with double to score Christian Kirtley. Howell followed that up with his team-leading ninth homer of the season. Jackson Raper and Miller reached with hits, then a Liniak infield single brought across Raper. A new pitcher came in for Idaho Falls, but the scoring continued. RBI single from Clayton and a bases loaded walk from Kirtley rounded out the scoring and made it a convincing lead.

Clark picked up the win, allowing just one hit and no earned runs in five innings of work. Connor Housley, John Natoli, and Michael YaSenka all fired innings with no earned runs to help finish the victory. This win marks the eighth straight for Glacier, as they continue their longest win streak in franchise history and go for their first ever six-game series sweep tonight.

Make sure you head down to Glacier Bank Park for a 7:05 PM start time against the Chukars.

