Six-Run Seventh Highlights Victory over Voyagers

Great Falls, MT. - The series finale between the Missoula PaddleHeads and the Great Falls Voyagers on Monday evening at Centene Stadium saw the PaddleHeads get off to a slow start offensively over the first three innings of action. In the process the Voyagers would jump out to a 4-0 advantage. It looked like the trend would continue in the fourth with the first two batters of the inning going down in order. However, the fortunes of the PaddleHeads would begin to turn on just one swing with two outs in the inning.

Zach Almond would spark the offensive in the fourth with a solo home run in the inning starting what would be a three-run rally in the top of the fourth which made the score 4-3. That inning would kick off a stretch in innings 4 through 7 in which Missoula outscored Great Falls 12-1 highlighting a 12-8 victory.

The PaddleHeads would do more damage with two outs in the sixth inning bringing three more runs to the plate with two outs recorded in the inning. After the PaddleHeads tied the game on a wild pitch, Jose Reyes would give Missoula there first lead of the night with an RBI single that scored two. Missoula would score each of its first 6 runs with 2 outs recorded in an inning. Reyes would finish the game 3-for-5.

Missoula would take their largest lead of the night in the top of the seventh inning thanks to a 6-run barrage that made the score 12-5. Nick Gatewood continued the PaddleHeads run of two-out success in the inning with a grand slam to highlight the frame. Gatewood finished the game 3-for-5 with a pair of runs scored and 5 driven-in.

The Voyagers would not go down quietly however cutting the deficit to four with a 3-run rally in the seventh inning. RBI singles from Jackson Raper, and Troy Dixon would do the damage in the inning as the Voyagers would cut the lead to 4. The PaddleHeads would hold the line the rest of the way however and Great Falls would never get any closer.

Domingo Pena earned his sixth win of the season for his efforts in 5 2/3 innings. Despite allowing 4 runs in the third, and fourth innings, Pena did well limiting the damage in his other innings of work allowing 5 earned runs to keep his team in the game. Pena is now third in the Pioneer League in wins.

After an off day on Tuesday, The PaddleHeads (40-16) will face off against the Grand Junction Rockies (33-23) for the first time this season in Game 1 of a 6-game slate at Allegiance Field at Ogren Park. The Rockies have preformed very well so far in the second half in the Southern Division coming into this set with a (7-2) record in the second half to lead the South. First pitch on Wednesday night is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Catch every pitch on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

