Six-Run Ninth Lifts Jackals in Quebec City

New Jersey scored six runs in the ninth inning to blow open up a tight game and defeat Quebec by a 9-2 score Tuesday night at Stade Canac. The Jackals came into the ninth with only a 3-2 lead.

The Jackals had 11 hits in the contest with eight batters collecting at least one. Shortstop Emelio Guerrero went 3-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI while 2B Andrew Dundon collected a pair of hits and scored two runs. Leadoff hitter Jay Gonzalez also chipped in with two runs and an RBI in a 1-for-4 night.

New Jersey starter Justin Brantley tossed five innings and picked-up his first win of the season. Brantley allowed two earned runs on six hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

For Quebec in the losing effort, 2B JD Williams went 2-for-4 and drove in a run.

