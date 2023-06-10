Six-Run Forth Propels Cutters

The Crosscutters used a six-run fourth inning, and got a strong start from Trenton Shaw, to propel them to their first home win of the season.

Trenton Shaw earned the win, working five shutout frames. He walked three and allowed just two hits, striking out a season-high seven batters. It was the longest outing by any Cutters pitcher this season.

Manny Dooley earned his first save of the season, working a scoreless 9th, striking out a pair.

Colson Lawrence ignited the Cutters offense, finishing 3-for-4 with two run driven in and two more runs scored. It was his first start since joining the club on Saturday.

Ryan Ignaffo collected two hits and drove in a run, while pitching two innings of relief, striking out four Scrappers batters.

The six runs scored in the fourth inning are the most runs scored by the Cutters in a single inning this season.

WP: Trenton Shaw (1-0)

LP: Tony Rossi (0-1)

SV: Manny Dooley (1)

Crosscutters Record: 3-6

Next Game: Sunday, June 11, 2023 vs. Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Next Home Game/Promotion: Sunday, June 11, 2023 vs. Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Clinton County Speedway Day, Baseball Bingo, Kids Run the Bases

