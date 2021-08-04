Six-Run 11th Inning Lifts Chasers over Clippers in Series Opener

August 4, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Omaha Storm Chasers scored six runs in the top of the 11th inning to defeat the Columbus Clippers, 11-7, in 11 innings on Tuesday at Huntington Park to snap a three-game losing streak. It was the fourth extra-inning win of the season for Omaha (45-32).

With the bases loaded and two outs in the 11th inning, catcher Sebastian Rivero grounded a two-run single through the left side to give the Chasers the lead. Then, after second baseman Lucius Fox scored from third on a wild pitch, designated hitter Bobby Witt Jr. capped the scoring barrage with a three-run home run to straightaway centerfield against Columbus (34-43) right-hander Juan Mota (Loss, 0-1).

Right-hander Dylan Coleman (Win, 2-0) allowed a two-run homer to Oscar Gonzalez in the bottom of the 11th, but secured the final six outs to end the game.

Omaha scored first, taking an early 2-0 lead in the second inning on a two-run homer by Ryan McBroom against left-hander Logan Allen. It was McBroom's 19th home run, tying him for the league lead.

Columbus cut the Chasers' lead in half in the bottom of the second inning, scoring a run on two singles and a sacrifice fly against right-hander Eddie Butler. The Clippers took the lead in the third with three runs on two hits and four walks. After Butler issued three straight walks to start the inning, the Clippers tied the game on a run-scoring, double-play grounder before going in front on an RBI single up the middle by Gonzalez. Connor Marabell added the final run in the inning with an RBI single to left.

Third baseman Emmanuel Rivera, who joined Omaha on Tuesday as part of a rehab assignment, smacked a solo home run in the fourth to make it a one-run game. After Columbus added a run in the fourth on a solo home run by Gavin Collins, Rivera make it a one-run game again with an RBI single to drive in Witt Jr. in the fifth. Rivera finished the game 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs. Shortstop Adalberto Mondesi also made a rehab appearance for Omaha, going 0-for-2 with two strikeouts while playing three defensive innings.

The Chasers trailed, 5-4, until the eighth. After first baseman Nick Pratto drew a two-out walk, McBroom drilled an RBI double off the top of the right-field fence to knot the score. Right-hander Tyler Zuber and right-hander Jace Vines combined for 2.1 scoreless innings to help send the game to extra innings.

The Storm Chasers continue their six-game series against the Columbus Clippers (CLE) on Wednesday at Huntington Park in Columbus, Ohio, when right-hander Brady Singer (0-1, 27.00) faces right-hander Brad Peacock (1-2, 13.50). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT and coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. CT with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

After a two-week road trip with series against Toledo and Columbus, the Storm Chasers return to Werner Park for a two-week homestand from August 10-22 featuring six games against the Iowa Cubs and six game against the Columbus Clippers. For tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 4, 2021

Six-Run 11th Inning Lifts Chasers over Clippers in Series Opener - Omaha Storm Chasers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.