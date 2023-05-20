Six Home Runs Power Giants To 14-4 Win

The San Jose Giants blasted six home runs as part of a 19-hit offensive attack in a 14-4 victory over the Stockton Ports on Friday night at Banner Island Ballpark. Matt Higgins homered twice while P.J. Hilson, Thomas Gavello, Jose Ramos and Zach Morgan also went deep for the Giants en route to the convincing win. The triumph was San Jose's (23-14) first victory of the series and snapped their season-high tying three-game losing streak.

Higgins (4-for-6, 2 HR, 4 RBI) had four hits, including his fourth and fifth homers of the season, to lead the Giants offensively. Hilson (3-for-4, HR, 2 RBI), Morgan (3-for-4, HR, RBI) and Carter Howell (3-for-6, 2 2B, 3B, RBI) added three hits apiece. All nine players in San Jose's starting lineup had at least one hit in the contest. The six homers and 19 hits by the Giants were both season-high totals.

San Jose raced out early scoring nine runs on 10 hits over the first two innings to take a 9-0 lead. Howell led off the game with a double to center before Diego Velasquez reached safely on a bunt single. Higgins was up next and he launched a towering three-run home run to right giving the Giants a 3-0 lead only three batters into the game.

San Jose then sent nine hitters to the plate in a six-run top of the second that included two more longballs. Morgan started the inning with a single before Hilson belted a two-run homer to left for a 5-0 advantage. After Alexander Suarez singled, Howell laced an RBI triple into the left center gap to make it 6-0. Velasquez followed with a single to center as Howell came home with the fourth run of the inning. After a double play, Tanner O'Tremba hammered a double off the top of the fence in deep left and then Gavello came up and crushed a two-run home run to right. The round-tripper was Gavello's team-leading seventh of the season as the Giants pushed the margin to 9-0.

Back-to-back homers for San Jose in the top of the fourth then stretched the lead to 12-0. Higgins led off the inning with a single before Ramos drove a fly ball over the fence in left center for a two-out, two-run home run - his first of the season. Morgan followed with a deep home run down the left field line for a 12-0 cushion. It marked the second time this season that the Giants had hit back-to-back home runs.

Higgins' second home run of the night - a 408-foot solo shot to right in the top of the fifth - then made it a 13-0 score.

Meanwhile, Hayden Birdsong started on the mound for San Jose and fired four scoreless innings with only one hit allowed. Birdsong pitched around two walks while collecting six strikeouts during his dominant 58-pitch outing.

Birdsong began his night by retiring six straight Stockton batters and then worked through a double and a walk in the bottom of the third. The Ports put two more runners on base in the bottom of the fourth, but back-to-back strikeouts from Birdsong ended the threat. Birdsong lowered his ERA to 1.65 through eight starts this season.

Stockton scored four times in the bottom of the fifth to trim the Giants lead to 13-4, but would get no closer. RBI singles from Brayan Buelvas, Colby Thomas and T.J. Schofield-Sam produced the Ports' only runs of the night before reliever Dylan Cumming induced a double play to end the inning.

San Jose's 14th and final run of the evening came in the top of the seventh as Howell led off with a double - his third extra-base hit of the game. A wild pitch then moved Howell to third and he would score on the play when catcher Jose Mujica's throw bounced into left field.

Cumming (2-1) was credited with the win after working 2 1/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Cumming scattered four hits, walked none and struck out three. Luis Moreno then finished the game for the Giants with 2 1/3 shutout innings. Moreno struck out five.

The Giants and Ports continue their series on Saturday evening with first pitch at Banner Island Ballpark set for 7:05 PM. Jack Choate is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher. The game can be heard live on sjgiants.com.

