Six Hidden Hometown Heros Selected

BISMARCK, ND. - Scheels, the Larks and Bismarck Magazine have joined forces to recognize extraordinary hidden hometown heroes in our local community.

To honor their legacies and the continued efforts of other unsung heroes. Eighteen local community members were nominated around the Bismarck/Mandan area to embody and showcase what is means to be a hero.

"Hidden Hometown Heroes is an opportunity for us to give back to the community in a very unique way, showcasing some of the many people that make the Bismarck/Mandan area so great," vice president and store manager of Scheels, Tyler Halm said.

Out of the 18 people nominated, six have been selected to be honored at a Larks game for their positive impact around the community. The six people who will be recognized at a Larks game include:

Sister Kathleen Atkinson who founded the Ministry on the Margins to help those transitioning from prison to the community.

Gary Braun, who volunteers his time rocking babies at NCIU at Stanford to let new moms and dads take a breather.

Dustin Hollevoet, who uses his time bringing joy to some of his patients who are struggling.

Tim Kellar, who started Santa Dash to give children presents around the Christmas season who may be less fortunate.

Katie Oakland, who started a non for profit that looks to improve the quality of life in all areas for adults and children with disabilities.

Sherrice Roness, who gives her time helping students who are struggling to find a permanent home.

"It is great to honor these incredible people at a Larks game. I am glad we can recognize all the work they do and all the positive impact they have in our community. They truly make Bismarck special," said John Bollinger, Bismarck Larks general manager.

All six will be honored at a Larks games throughout the season for their impact on the community. Learn more detail about their impact at larksbaseball.com or visit http://www.bismarck-magazine.com/subscribe.

