Six Games Slated for SRP Park High School Showcase
January 16, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets are excited to continue its partnership with TaxSlayer to host the SRP Park High School Baseball Showcase this season. This annual showcase allows High Schools from around the region the opportunity to play at the state-of-the-art SRP Park. We invite the community to come out and cheer on this great line-up of regional talent that sets the stage for GreenJackets Baseball Opening Day on April 5th. This year's Showcase will have six matchups of high school talent from around the CSRA.
"We're excited to grow our High School Baseball Showcase at SRP Park with TaxSlayer for this season," stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. "We invite the community to come out and support this program as we create memorable moments for student athletes to play on a professional field. What better way to get the juices flowing for GreenJackets Baseball!"
2024 SRP Park High School Baseball Showcase presented by TaxSlayer Schedule:
Monday, February 12th - Aquinas High School vs. Academy of Richmond County
Gates Open: 5:30pm
Varsity First Pitch: 6:30pm
Purchase Tickets: https://bit.ly/Aquinus_Richmond_Tix
Monday, February 20th - Glascock County vs. Grovetown High School
Gates Open: 5:30pm
Varsity First Pitch: 6:00pm
Purchase Tickets: https://bit.ly/Glascock_Grovetown_Tix
Thursday, February 22th - Evans High School vs. Augusta Christian School
Gates Open: 5:00pm
Varsity First Pitch: 6:00pm
Purchase Tickets: https://bit.ly/Evans_ACS_Tix
Thursday, March 21st - Harlem High School vs. North Augusta High School
Gates Open: 4:30pm
JV First Pitch: 5:00pm
Varsity First Pitch (approx.): 7:30pm
Purchase Tickets: https://bit.ly/Harlem_NAugusta_Tix
Monday, March 25th - Strom Thurmond High School vs. Aiken High School
Gates Open: 4:30pm
JV First Pitch: 5:00pm
Varsity Game Starts (approx.): 7:30pm
Purchase Tickets: https://bit.ly/StromThurmond_Aiken_Tix
Thursday, March 28th - Westminster Schools of Augusta vs. Augusta Preparatory Day School
Gates Open: 5:00pm
Varsity First Pitch: 5:35pm
Purchase Tickets: https://bit.ly/Westminster_AUGPrep_Tix
*Game times and schedules are subject to change, stay tuned to www.greenjacketsbaseball.com or social media channels for updates.
Tickets are on-sale now for all games and can be purchased online by visiting www.GreenJacketsBaseball.com. Tickets are $10 (plus fees) per person, children 3 and under are free. Parking will be available in the Stadium Deck located across from SRP Park for an event rate of $5 per vehicle.
The GreenJackets will be selling concessions at all games, so fans can enjoy delicious ballpark fare during the showcases. For more information, visit www.greenjacketsbaseball.com or call (803) 349-9467.
If you are interested in learning more about getting your team to play in the SRP Park High School Baseball Showcase and join the waiting list for 2025 please contact Mitchell Harrington at (803) 349-9423 or email [email protected]
The Augusta GreenJackets saw success off the field ranking #1 in the Carolina League in attendance (out of 30) and set a franchise record in attendance by averaging 4,096 fans per game. SRP Park welcomes over 300,000 fans through the gates annually between GreenJackets Baseball and Special Events, which includes the upcoming SRP Park College Baseball Showcase featuring Georgia Southern vs. Georgia Baseball, the Spring Wing & Food Truck Festival, the Augusta Craft Beer Festival and more!
To stay up to date on all things GreenJackets tickets, promotions calendar updates follow us on social media: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
