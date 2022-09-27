Six Former Hammerheads Honored by the Marlins

Current and former Jupiter Hammerheads were well-represented when the Miami Marlins announced their 2022 Player Development Awards at loanDepot park in Miami.

The Fish recognized 12 prospects between Player of the Year, Pitcher of the Year, Student of the Year, Service Member of the Year, and each affiliate's Most Valuable Player. Half of the players honored were former Hammerheads.

Yiddi Cappe took home the honors as the Marlins Minor League Player of the Year. The Marlins' No. 6 overall prospect on MLB Pipeline split the 2022 season between the Hammerheads and the FCL Marlins. Before being promoted to the Hammerheads, Cappe played 30 games in the FCL finishing with a .305 average and a team-leading 25 RBIs. In 37 games with Jupiter the infielder continued to impress and posted a .278 average with 44 hits.

José Salas was named the Jupiter Hammerheads MVP after 61 games with the club. The No. 5 prospect in the organization tallied 59 hits and posted a .267/.355/.421 slash line. The Florida native earned a promotion to the High-A Beloit Sky Carp at the end of June. During his final month with the Hammerheads, the switch-hitter was named the Florida State League Player of the Month after leading the league in average (.333), on-base percentage (.433), and on-base plus slugging (.993).

Former Hammerheads ace Eury Pérez was named the Marlins Pitcher of the Year. The six-foot-eight right-hander continued to impress in 2022 and finished the season with a combined 3.97 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 77 innings pitched. Last season, the Marlins No. 1 overall prospect started 15 games with the Hammerheads and posted a mesmerizing 1.61 ERA in 56 innings before a promotion to Beloit. Pérez made one appearance for Jupiter this past season on a rehab assignment and pitched two shutout innings.

The MVP for the Double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos is fellow former Hammerheads Troy Johnston. The first baseman led the Blue Wahoos with a .292 average in 85 games this year. The Gonzaga product played 24 games with the Hammerheads at the beginning of the 2021 season and quickly earned a promotion after posting a .349/.427/.873 slash line in Jupiter.

Nasim Nunez was deemed the High-A Beloit Sky Carp MVP by the Marlins. The former second round draft pick played 85 games with the Sky Carp this season before a promotion to Double-A. In Wisconsin, the infielder ended with a .247/.390/.323 slash line and led the team with 49 stolen bases. The No. 24 prospect spent his entire 2021 season in Jupiter before being injured at the end of July.

Javier Sanoja was honored as the FCL Marlins MVP as well. The Venezuelan was a familiar face with the Hammerheads this past season, playing in 73 games for Jupiter. In 28 FCL games, the 20-year-old hit .318 and drove in 19 runs. The success continued in Juptier for Sanoja, who ended the season on a high note. In his final 20 games with the Hammerheads, Sanoja totaled .274/.295/.381 with 23 hits.

FULL 2022 MARLINS PLAYER DEVELOPMENT AWARD LIST

Player of the Year: Yiddi Cappe

Pitcher of the Year: Eury Pérez

Service Member of the Year: Jordan McCants and Noah Williamson

Student of the Year: Ronald Hernandez

Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp MVP: Charles LeBlanc

Double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos MVP: Troy Johnston

High-A Beloit Sky Carp MVP: Nasim Nunez

Class-A Jupiter Hammerheads MVP: José Salas

Rookie League FCL Marlins MVP: Javier Sanoja

Rookie League DSL Marlins MVP: Marco Vargas and Jose Gerardo

Italics denote former Jupiter Hammerhead

