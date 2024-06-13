Six fined from opening week

June 13, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced:

Montreal defensive back Reggie Stubblefield has been fined for committing a non-football act - making unnecessary contact with Winnipeg quarterback Chris Streveler.

Saskatchewan offensive lineman Trevor Reid has been fined for delivering a tourist hit on Edmonton defensive lineman Noah Curtis.

Saskatchewan offensive lineman Logan Ferland has been fined for committing a non-football act - striking Edmonton defensive back Leon O'Neal Jr.

Saskatchewan defensive back C.J. Reavis has been fined for violating the CFL Code of Conduct.

Saskatchewan defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr. has been fined for delivering a high hit on Edmonton receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr.

Edmonton defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche has been fined for committing a non-football act - headbutting Saskatchewan offensive lineman Peter Godber.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from June 13, 2024

Six fined from opening week - CFL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.