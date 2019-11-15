Six Biloxi Shuckers Named 2019 MiLB.com Organizational All-Stars

BILOXI, MS - Six members of the 2019 Biloxi Shuckers have been named MiLB.com Organizational All-Stars for the Milwaukee Brewers. The Shuckers have now produced 29 MiLB.com Organizational All-Stars in their five years in Biloxi.

Third Base - Weston Wilson

After earning a late promotion to Double-A in 2018, Wilson started 2019 as one of the hottest hitters in the Southern League, earning Southern League Player of the Month honors for April after slashing .295/.380/.591 with six doubles, a triple, six home runs, 18 RBI and 20 runs scored in 24 games. The High Point, NC native was named a Southern League Midseason All-Star and started the All-Star Game for the South Division at third base.

For the 2019 season, Wilson hit .231 with 19 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs, 58 RBI and 70 runs scored. He led the Shuckers in home runs with 19 and finished tied for second in the Southern League in runs scored and fourth in home runs. Taken in the 17th round of the 2016 draft out of Clemson, Wilson finished in the top 10 in the Brewers organization in home runs (T-2nd), extra-base hits (6th), total bases (7th), walks (7th) and RBI (10th). It is his first MiLB.com Organizational All-Star honor.

Outfield - Trent Grisham

Grisham adds another honor to his breakout 2019 season that started with the Shuckers and ended in Milwaukee. Over his final 20 games with Biloxi, Grisham reached base safely in 19 games and hit safely in 15 of them. He homered in four consecutive games from May 31 to June 3 and was named the Southern League Player of the Week for the week of May 27 to June 2 after slashing .409/.571/1.136 with five doubles, three home runs, 12 RBI and eight runs scored.

The Fort Worth, TX native was selected as a Southern League Midseason All-Star and promoted to Triple-A San Antonio following the All-Star Break. At the time of his promotion, Grisham led the Southern League in walks (44), was second in RBI and extra-base hits (30), tied for second in home runs (13) and third in total bases (119) and OPS (.875). Over 34 games with the San Antonio Missions, Grisham slashed .381/.471/.776 with eight doubles, three triples, 13 home runs, 30 RBI and 37 runs scored, earning a call up to Milwaukee on August 1.

Taken with the 15th-overall pick by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2015 draft, Grisham was named the Robin Yount Brewers Minor League Player of the Year for 2019. This is his second MiLB.com Organizational award of his career after being named an Organizational All-Star in 2015. Grisham ended up leading the Brewers Minor League system in home runs (26), was second in extra-base hits (54) and total bases (223), tied for fourth in RBI (71) and triples (6), and fifth in runs scored (71).

Outfield - Cooper Hummel

An everyday player for the Shuckers for a majority of the season, Cooper Hummel went through two impressive stretches with Biloxi in 2019. From July 11 to August 13, Hummel hit 12 home runs in 29 games, including the first multi-home run game of his career on August 2 against Jacksonville, when the switch-hitter homered from both sides of the plate. The 24-year-old then finished the season on a 25-game on-base streak, tied for the longest on-base streak in Shuckers franchise history.

All told, Hummel slashed .249/.384/.450 in 121 games with eight doubles, five triples, a career-high 17 home runs, 56 RBI and 62 runs scored. The Portland, OR native finished second in the Southern League in on-base percentage, third in walks (62), fourth in OPS (.834) and seventh in runs scored. He also ranked fourth in the Brewers organization in OBP, fifth in walks, tied for fifth in home runs and sixth in slugging. This is Hummel's second consecutive MiLB.com Organizational All-Star honor.

Utility - Clayton Andrews

A two-way player, Andrews pitched in 17 games for Biloxi while also appearing as a position player in seven games for the Shuckers. On the mound, the 22-year-old went 3-0 with a 2.59 ERA, allowing nine runs in 31.1 innings of work while walking 15 and striking out 33.

Taken in the 17th round of 2018 draft by the Milwaukee Brewers, Andrews started for the Shuckers in centerfield and hit for himself as a reliever, compiling 32 at bats with Biloxi. The Petaluma, CA native hit .281 with a double, a triple, two RBI and five runs scored in 17 games at Double-A. After participating in the Arizona Fall League, Andrews was selected to play for Team USA in the Premier12 tournament. This is his first MiLB.com Organizational All-Star honor.

Right-Handed Starter - Trey Supak

The 2019 Southern League Most Outstanding Pitcher, Supak concludes the 2019 award season with yet another honor. Across 20 starts with Biloxi, Supak was one of the most dominant starters in the Southern League, compiling an 11-4 record with a 2.20 ERA and holding opponents to a .192 batting average against. Despite earning a promotion to Triple-A on July 26, the La Grange, TX native led qualified pitchers in the Southern League in ERA, batting average against and WHIP (0.87) and was tied for first in wins.

Supak turned in a pair of extraordinary performances during 2019, coming one out shy of a no-hitter on May 30 against Tennessee and on July 16 against Chattanooga. The righty pitched at least six innings in 14 of his 20 starts with the Shuckers and failed to pitch at least five innings on just two occasions during the season. He was named the Southern League Pitcher of the Week twice during the 2019 campaign, and started the Southern League All-Star Game for the South Division at MGM Park. He was also named a 2019 Southern League Postseason All-Star and led the Brewers organization in innings pitched (152.2), batting average against and WHIP. He captures his first MiLB.com Organizational All-Star honor.

Relief Pitcher - Nate Griep

Already the all-time saves leader in Shuckers franchise history after his 2018 campaign with the club, Nate Griep was yet again the most dominant closer in the Southern League in 2019. Across 43 appearances, the 26-year-old went 6-1 with a 1.98 ERA, converting 22 of 27 save opportunities and holding opponents to a .169 batting average. The former Kansas State Wildcat was almost unhittable in the month of May, allowing a total of four baserunners in 12 appearances during the month while making eight perfect outings. The righty was named the BC® Powder Southern League Reliever of the Month for May and was also named a Southern League Midseason All-Star, his third consecutive Midseason All-Star honor.

Taken in the 8th round of the 2015 draft by the Milwaukee Brewers, Griep was also named a Southern League Postseason All-Star as the best reliever in the league for a second consecutive season. He led the Southern League in saves and was third in the league in games (43) among pitchers. It was also the fourth straight season that Griep has earned Postseason All-Star accolades, after earning the honor with Wisconsin in 2016 in the Midwest League and with Carolina in 2017 in the Carolina League. In 203 regular-season games, Griep has recorded 110 saves in 127 save opportunities and has lost just five games since converting to a closer role full time in 2016. He was also named a MiLB.com Organizational All-Star in 2017.

Additionally, first baseman David Fry was named a MiLB.com Organizational All-Star. Fry spent the entire 2019 regular season with Class-A Wisconsin, but was promoted to Biloxi for the Southern League BC® Powder Championship Series, appearing in three games for the Shuckers against the Jackson Generals.

Former Biloxi Shuckers Keston Hiura (2018) and Mauricio Dubon (2017) also took home MiLB.com Organizational All-Star honors at second base and shortstop, respectively. Hiura made his Major League debut with the Milwaukee Brewers on May 14 and was named the National League Rookie of the Month for July. Dubon debuted with Milwaukee on July 7 and was traded to the San Francisco Giants on July 31.

