Siri, Sugar Land Foil Rally

August 24, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







After the Oklahoma City Dodgers staged a four-run rally in the top of the eighth inning to take the lead, Jose Siri answered with a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning, helping send the Sugar Land Skeeters to a 6-5 win Monday night at Constellation Field. The Dodgers (49-45) trailed, 4-1, entering the eighth inning, but started the inning with four straight hits, including RBI singles by Zach Reks and Cristian Santana. Tony Wolters tied the game with a RBI groundout before Omar Estévez gave OKC its first lead of the game with a sacrifice fly. But two batters into the bottom of the eighth inning, the Skeeters retook the lead. Following a leadoff double, Siri hit a two-run homer to right-center field. The Dodgers were unable to rally in the ninth inning, as the Skeeters captured their third one-run win of the series. The Skeeters (53-41) scored the game's first run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the second inning. The Dodgers answered in the third inning when Luke Raley connected on a solo homer to make it 1-1. Sugar Land scored on another wild pitch in the fourth inning, and C.J. Hinojosa added two more runs with a two-out double in the fifth inning, pushing the lead to 4-1.

Of Note:

-The Skeeters have taken four of the first five games of the series, stretching their lead atop the East Division over the Dodgers to 4.0 games. Even with a Dodgers win in the series in finale Tuesday, they'll leave Sugar Land 3.0 games back with no more games left against the Skeeters this season. After OKC went 9-3 in the first 12 games of the season series, the Skeeters have gone 8-3 in the last 11 games between the two teams, including wins in five of the last six and seven of the last nine.

-Thirteen of the last 17 games between the Dodgers and the Skeeters have been decided by one or two runs, including nine of the 11 games played at Constellation Field. Three of Sugar Land's four wins this series have been by one run and they have scored the game-winning run in their last at-bat twice.

-Tuesday's defeat ensured the Dodgers will lose a road series for the first time since May 20-25 at Albuquerque, snapping a streak of six consecutive road series without a series loss (5-0-1).

-Luke Raley belted his 13th home run of season with a solo shot onto the walkway past the right field berm, tying the game in the third inning at 1-1. Raley finished Tuesday's game 2-for-5 and has now hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, batting .373 with four homers, 10 RBI and 13 runs scored.

-Tony Wolters went 2-for-4 with a double at notched the game-tying RBI in the eighth inning. In his last four games, Wolters is 6-for-15 with four extra-base hits and nine RBI.

-Cristian Santana knocked a RBI single during the team's eighth-inning rally to extend his hitting streak to nine games (13-for-37). Santana has now hit safely in 22 consecutive starts, going 35-for-92 (.380) and has hit safely in 23 of his last 25 games.

-Zach McKinstry reached base four times, picking up two singles and two walks. He's reached base in seven of his 10 plate appearances over the last two games and is 6-for-12 with four walks since his most recent option to Oklahoma City.

-OKC starting pitcher Yefry Ramírez threw three wild pitches, matching his season total entering Monday's game. Two of the wild pitches allowed runs to score, and the Dodgers as a team threw four wild pitches throughout the night.

What's Next: The Dodgers play their final game of the season against Sugar Land Tuesday night starting at 7:05 p.m. at Constellation Field. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from August 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.