Sip N' Swing Returns Sunday, March 17th

Sip N' Swing returns to kick off our 30th anniversary season on Sunday, March 17th for St. Patrick's Day!

This is a free-to-enter event that is a celebration of the upcoming Storm Baseball season.

+ St. Patrick's Day-themed food & beer

+ Batting practice (first come, first serve. Limited spots available. Reserve your spots at the ballpark on the day of the event)

+ The chance to win a 2022 Replica Championship Ring

+ Giveaways & games with Kaz

+ The FIRST opportunity to ring the Storm Siren

+ Dress in green & receive a buy-one-get-one ticket to a future game this season

+ Thunder Photo Op Station

+ Much More

