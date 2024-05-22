Sioux Falls Storm at Jacksonville Sharks Highlights
May 22, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Sioux Falls Storm YouTube Video
• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...
Indoor Football League Stories from May 22, 2024
- Barnstormers Partner with Prairie Trail Sports for Girls Flag Football - Iowa Barnstormers
- Panthers to Host San Antonio on Military Appreciation Night - Bay Area Panthers
- Panthers Regain Top Spot in Coaches Poll - Bay Area Panthers
- Military Night May 24th - Iowa Barnstormers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sioux Falls Storm Stories
- Sioux Falls Wins Second Game of the Season, Taking Down Jacksonville in Week 10
- Storm Win First Game of the Season, Ending Blizzard's Four-Game Win Streak
- Storm Fall to the Steamwheelers in Overtime Thriller
- XFL League Representative Will be on Hand for Sioux Falls Storm Open Tryouts in January
- Sioux Falls Storm Add Former USD Coyotes Safety Elijah Reed to 2024 Roster