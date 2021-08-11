Sioux Falls Scores Four in Ninth to Shock Cleburne
August 11, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Cleburne Railroaders News Release
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - With two outs and the bases empty in the bottom of the ninth, the Sioux Falls Canaries scored four times to walk off the Cleburne Railroaders 7-6 on Wednesday afternoon at Sioux Falls Stadium.
The rally started with Tyler Wilson (2-1) issuing a two-out walk to Mitch Glasser. He then hit Trey Michalczewski, bringing the tying run to the plate. Two pitches later, Zane Gurwitz hit a fly ball to left-center field that landed between two Cleburne outfielders, scoring one run and moving Michalczewski to third. Mike Hart followed with a two-run double to center that tied the game, and Angelo Altavilla walked it off with a single through the right side for a 7-6 win.
Cleburne (40-35) carried a 6-3 lead into the ninth thanks to some two-out scoring of their own. Five of the six Railroaders runs came with two outs, beginning in the sixth. Trailing 3-0 entering the inning, Cleburne got RBI singles from Ramon Hernandez and Chase Simpson to slice the Canaries lead to 3-2. In the seventh after the first two men were retired, the Railroaders scored three times to grab a 5-3 lead. Alay Lago tied the game with a two-out RBI double, then a dropped third strike combined with a throwing error gave the Railroaders their first lead. D.J. Peterson capped the scoring with an RBI double.
Sioux Falls (28-48) took an early 3-0 lead with a run in the third on a Mitch Glasser sacrifice fly and two more in the fourth on a Nick Gotta RBI single and a wild pitch.
Trevor Simms (1-0) picked up the win for Sioux Falls despite allowing a run in the top of the ninth on another Simpson RBI single.
The Railroaders and Canaries conclude the series on Thursday night at 7:05 PM.
