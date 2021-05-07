Sioux City X-Hibition Schedule Announced

Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Explorers have not been on a diamond since September of 2019. That is about to change in the very near future.

While opening day is less than two weeks away the Explorers will be back in action during their spring training schedule with seven exhibition games scheduled.

Friday, May 7th: Sioux City Explorers @ Sioux Falls Canaries, Huron, SD @ 6:00pm

Sunday, May 9th: Sioux City Explorers vs. Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, MercyOne Field at Lewis & Clark Park @ 1:00pm

Monday, May 10th: Sioux City Explorers vs. Sioux Falls Canaries, MercyOne Field at Lewis & Clark Park @ 6:00 pm - Season Ticket Holder Only Game, Special Invitation Needed to attend

Tuesday, May 11th: Sioux City Explorers @ Lincoln Saltdogs, Haymarket Park, @ 1:00pm

Wednesday, May 12th: Team Practice 10:00-2:00

Thursday, May 13th: Sioux City Explorers @ Sioux Falls Canaries, Yankton, SD @ 6:00pm

Friday, May 14th: Team Practice 10:00-2:00

Saturday, May 15th: Sioux City Explorers vs. Lincoln Saltdogs, MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park @1:00pm

Sunday, May 16th: Sioux City Explorers @ Sioux Falls Canaries, Sioux Falls, SD @ 2:00pm

Monday May 17th: Team Practice 8:00-9:00pm

The Explorers originally had a total of eight games scheduled. However due to the impending, inclement weather that is scheduled in Sioux City for Saturday, May 8th they have cancelled that game with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. The two teams will still play on Sunday, May 9th with first pitch set for 1:00 pm

All exhibition games and team practices held at MercyOne Field at Lewis & Clark Park are free to the general public. All except for the game on Monday, May 10th against the Sioux Falls Canaries which is a Season Ticket Holder only event, which requires a special invitation to attend.

