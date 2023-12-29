Sinton, London, Banquete Pack Baseball Honor Squad

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Sinton Pirates, London Pirates, and Banquete Bulldogs each placed the maximum of four representatives on the 2024 South Texas Baseball Preseason All-Star Team.

The 30 student athletes from 16 high schools, along with their softball counterparts, will be honored at the 18th South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet, presented by Whataburger. Astros television reporter Julia Morales is featured speaker of the event, scheduled for January 18 at the American Bank Center's Henry Garrett Ballroom.

The all-star team, divided into 4A-5A and Private-3A classifications, was voted on by area head coaches.

Carroll's senior catcher Dae Palomo and junior Lucas Tinajero of Ray are the repeat selections on the 4A-5A squad.

Sinton, represented by senior pitcher Aidan Moody, junior first baseman Kash Wood, senior second baseman Marco Gonzales, and senior third baseman Nick Flores, is taking aim at a fourth consecutive trip to the state tournament.

Ray, Rockport-Fulton, and Veterans Memorial each sited two on the large-school team.

Landon Salinas of London, now a three-time winter banquet honoree, headlines the small school all-stars. The Pirates, state runner-up last year after winning the 3A championship in 2022, are also represented by seniors Blayne Lyne and Blake Watters, both repeat selections, as well as senior Henry Sepulveda.

The Banquete crew is comprised of Deitrich Lopez, Manny Flores, Elijah Gonzalez, and Cameron Starry. Lopez was voted on to the preseason all-star team last year.

Goliad senior pitcher Colby Rosenquest and Falfurrias senior outfielder Mark Gonzalez were also recognized by Coastal Bend coaches in advance of the 2023 campaign.

Gonzalez is joined on this year's squad by his Jerseys teammates Benjamin Benavides and Derek Chavera.

2024 South Texas Preseason High School All-Star Team | 4A-5A Baseball Division

Pitcher

Drew Garcia - King - Sr.

Zakory Garcia - Veterans Memorial - Jr.

Sean Howell - Rockport-Fulton - Jr.

Aidan Moody - Sinton - Sr.

Catcher

Dae Palomo - Carroll - Sr.

First Base

Kash Wood - Sinton - Jr.

Second Base

Marco Gonzales - Sinton - Sr.

Third Base

Nick Flores - Sinton - Sr.

Shortstop

Roque Serrano - Robstown - Sr.

Outfield

Tress Vasquez - Calallen - Sr.

Jack Spenst - Ray - Sr.

Xavier Ortega - Victoria East - Sr.

Designated Hitter

Isaiah Elizondo - Rockport-Fulton - Sr.

Utility

Damon Hernandez - Veterans Memorial - Sr.

Lucas Tinajero - Ray - Jr.

2024 South Texas Preseason High School All-Star Team | Private-3A Baseball Division

Pitchers

Peyton Borden - Freer - Sr.

Blayne Lyne - London - Sr.

Colby Rosenquest - Goliad - Sr.

Blake Watters - London - Sr.

Catcher

Benjamin Benavides - Falfurrias - Jr.

Dietrich Lopez - Banquete - Jr.

First Base

Landon Salinas - London - Sr.

Second Base

Manuel Flores - Banquete - Sr.

Third Base

Derek Chavera - Falfurrias - Jr.

Shortstop

Kace Owen - SGA - Sr.

Outfield

Henry Sepulveda - London - Sr.

Mark Gonzalez - Falfurrias - Sr.

Elijah Gonzalez - Banquete - Jr.

Designated Hitter

Cameron Starry - Banquete - Sr.

Utility

Kaleb Brown - Refugio - Sr.

