Single-Game Tickets on Sale Tuesday, March 1

LOUISVILLE, KY. - The Louisville Bats today announced that single-game tickets for the 2022 Triple-A season will go on sale Tuesday, March 1 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at batsbaseball.com or by calling (502) 212-2287.

Ticket prices range from just $11 for reserved-level seating to $26 for premium club options when purchased in advance of a game. The Bats also offer a variety of ticket specials throughout the season, including discounted prices for seniors and military veterans, and savings for groups of 20 or more fans.

The Bats will open the 2022 campaign with full capacity seating at Louisville Slugger Field. The team also recently completed several major renovations projects to the ballpark and now offers fans full access to a new berm-seating area, upgraded bar amenities in center and left field and expanded lawn seating options.

Louisville will host its home opener on Tuesday, April 5 at 6:35 p.m. against the St. Paul Saints. The Bats play a team-record 75 home games this year and welcome the Triple-A affiliate of the following Major League teams:

Chicago Cubs (two series)

Chicago White Sox

Cleveland Indians (two series)

Detroit Tigers

Kansas City Royals (two series)

Milwaukee Brewers (two series)

Minnesota Twins (two series)

Pittsburgh Pirates

The 2022 campaign also features a recurring promotional series for each day of the week during homestands and several specially scheduled event and theme nights.

**PLEASE NOTE: The Bats' 2022 schedule will not be affected by the ongoing lockout in Major League Baseball. Louisville will operate its normal schedule regardless of the timeline at the Major League level.

Visit batsbaseball.com for additional information or any ticketing questions.

