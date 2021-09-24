Single-Game Tickets On-Sale October 1st

DANBURY, CT - Single-game tickets for the 2021-22 Danbury Hat Tricks FPHL season will go on sale to the public on October 1st, 2021.

Individual tickets for Hat Tricks games cost $15 for adults and $11 for children.

Tickets will be available online through OTI Tickets by visiting https://www.otitickets.com/event/14.

Season ticket plans are currently available to purchase for the upcoming season. Full-season tickets are on-sale for $295 and 10-ticket packs can be purchased for $110.

To purchase your season ticket plan, contact Josh Starr at josh@danburyhattricks.com.

