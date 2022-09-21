Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

September 21, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release







MOLINE, IL - Single game tickets for the 2022-2023 Quad City Storm Hockey season are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets at QuadCityStorm.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Vibrant Arena Box Office.

Opening Night presented by Old National Bank is Friday October 21st and tickets start at just $12. The full season schedule, promotional schedule and more can be found online at QuadCityStorm.com.

