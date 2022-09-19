Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

Single game tickets can be purchased from the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office in-person or online at Ticketmaster.com. Fans wanting to take advantage of discounted Military and Student tickets must purchase them at the Box Office. No ticket required for ages (2) and under.

Box Office Hours:

Monday - Friday, 10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday-Event Days Only: Box office will open at Noon or at least 30 minutes before doors, whichever is earlier.

Evening, weekend and holiday hours vary according to event schedules.

PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE

Find 3 to 5 games you'd like to attend? Our new ticket mini packages may be a fit for you. Enjoy discounted ticket prices and exclusive benefits, all while securing your seat to the biggest games at the Hangar!

