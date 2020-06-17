Single Game Tickets on Sale Now
June 17, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release
LA CROSSE, Wis. - The La Crosse Loggers are happy to announce that single game tickets are on sale now for the 2020 season! Tickets that are not a part of a season ticket holder package will all be general admission, to help allow fans find spacing within the park that they are comfortable with.
TICKET INFORMATION
All non-Season Ticket Holder tickets will be General Admission tickets, with fans able to sit in an open seat with comfortable spacing
Single game tickets will go on sale Wednesday morning, June 17th at 8am
If you are interested in pro-rated season tickets, call the Loggers office at (608) 796-9553
Ticket packages, including the Kwik Trip Flex Plan and our $99 Flex and Food plan, will be honored at all games
If you already reserved tickets using this plan, call (608) 796-9553 to exchange for our new game dates
We will have an update soon on the status of the 2020 Major League Dreams Showcase
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 17, 2020
- Single Game Tickets on Sale Now - La Crosse Loggers
- Larks Shut out Flickertails 9-0 - Bismarck Larks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent La Crosse Loggers Stories
- Single Game Tickets on Sale Now
- The Beginning of the 2020 Schedule Is Here
- Weekend Recap
- Loggers Add a Pair of Middle Infielders
- Loggers Sign San Diego Duo