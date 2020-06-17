Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

LA CROSSE, Wis. - The La Crosse Loggers are happy to announce that single game tickets are on sale now for the 2020 season! Tickets that are not a part of a season ticket holder package will all be general admission, to help allow fans find spacing within the park that they are comfortable with.

TICKET INFORMATION

All non-Season Ticket Holder tickets will be General Admission tickets, with fans able to sit in an open seat with comfortable spacing

Single game tickets will go on sale Wednesday morning, June 17th at 8am

If you are interested in pro-rated season tickets, call the Loggers office at (608) 796-9553

Ticket packages, including the Kwik Trip Flex Plan and our $99 Flex and Food plan, will be honored at all games

If you already reserved tickets using this plan, call (608) 796-9553 to exchange for our new game dates

We will have an update soon on the status of the 2020 Major League Dreams Showcase

