Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now for April, May and June OKC Dodgers Games

March 1, 2022 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - Single-game tickets for the Oklahoma City Dodgers' home games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in April, May and June are on sale now.

The OKC Dodgers' season and home opener is April 5 against the Albuquerque Isotopes and tickets for the team's 39 home games during the first three months of the season went on sale at 10 a.m. today. All tickets will be digital and are available for purchase online at okcdodgers.com, ranging in price from $12-33.

The OKC Dodgers recently announced special promotions for the first half of their 2022 schedule and fan favorite weekly promotions such as $2 Tuesday, featuring $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Budweiser and Pepsi products, Friday Night Fireworks and Sunday Kids Run the Bases are slated to return.

Gameday promotion highlights during the first three months of the season currently include: - Friday, April 29 - OKC Dodgers hat giveaway to first 1,000 fans - Friday, May 6 - Revel: Speed Painter presented by Courtyard by Marriott - Tuesday, May 24 - Bark in the Park - Saturday, May 28 - Hometown Heroes Military Celebration Night - Friday, June 10 - Loop Rawlins: One Man Wild West Show presented by H&H Shooting Sports - Saturday, June 11 - OKC 89ers Night

To welcome fans back to the ballpark prior to the start of the baseball season, the OKC Dodgers will host a free Fan Movie Night Saturday, March 26 featuring a classic baseball movie shown on the center field videoboard at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Fans interested in purchasing season tickets will also have the opportunity to select their seats in person throughout the evening. Please RSVP here to reserve your spot for this fun, free event.

The ongoing MLB lockout will not interrupt the OKC Dodgers' upcoming season or impact the Minor League Baseball schedule, as players on minor league contracts are still eligible to appear in games regardless of a work stoppage in MLB.

Group and season ticket packages are currently available for the entire 2022 season. Single-game tickets for July, August and September home games will go on sale in June. To view the Dodgers' complete 2022 schedule, visit okcdodgers.com. For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcdodgers.com.

