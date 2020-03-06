Single-Game Tickets on Sale Monday March 9

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The West Virginia Power is thrilled to announce that single-game tickets for the 2020 season will go on sale Monday, March 9, beginning at 9 a.m.

Fans can purchase their tickets for the 16th season of Power baseball online at wvpower.com. The Power Box Office will open Monday, March 16th, at which point fans can come to the ballpark to acquire their tickets in person. The box office's hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The box office is located to the left of the right-field gate of Appalachian Power Park, which is located off Morris Street.

The West Virginia Power opens its 16th season, and second as an affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, on April 9 at Appalachian Power Park against the Hickory Crawdads, with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. Full season and mini-plan packages are on sale now. For tickets and more information on the 2020 season, please call (304) 344-BATS or visit wvpower.com.

