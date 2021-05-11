Single Game Tickets on Sale May 20

Waterloo, Iowa - The start of the Waterloo Bucks 2021 season is roughly three weeks away and a sure sign that the season is close is the opening of the Waterloo Bucks Ticket Office.

The Bucks Ticket Office opens for the 2021 season on Thursday, May 20 at 10:00 am. Tickets will be available online through the Bucks website at www.waterloobucks.com, in person at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium, or by calling the Bucks Ticket Office at (319) 232-5633. Ticket office hours are 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday.

2021 season ticket packages, 10-game coupon books, and group outings are currently on sale.

The 2020 Minnesota-Iowa Region Champion Bucks open their 2021 season on May 31 before returning to Waterloo for their Home Opener on June 3 at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium. The ballpark welcomed a new state of the art video board in 2016 thanks to a matching grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Team ownership has invested nearly $400,000 in stadium improvements since the end of the 2014 season including group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

