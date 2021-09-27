Single Game Tickets Now on Sale

MOLINE, IL- Single game tickets are on sale now for the 2021-2022 Quad City Storm hockey season. Tickets can be purchased by visiting quadcitystorm.com or following the link below:

Link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/quad-city-storm-tickets/artist/2528236

Opening night is October 15th when the Storm take on the Evansville Thunderbolts. The first 1000 fans in the arena get a 2021-2022 Season Magnet Schedule. The Storm round out opening weekend Saturday October 16th on Frontline Heroes Night. A comprehensive promotional schedule will be released later this week.

