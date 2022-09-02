Single Game Tickets Go on Sale September 7

September 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that single game tickets for the 2022-23 season go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7.

Additionally, one change has been announced to the schedule. Wichita will be hosting Rapid City on Thursday, April 6, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, April 8.

Tickets start as low as $5 in the Machinists Union Local Lodge 839 Community section. Fans can purchase tickets for all games.

Season ticket holders will get the chance to purchase additional tickets before the general public at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6. All season ticket holders will receive a code in their email to purchase additional tickets online and receive a 50% off discount. Stay tuned for more information and when the code will be made available.

The 31st season of Thunder hockey opens at home on Saturday, October 22 against the Allen Americans. Opening Night, presented by UBuildIt and Thrasher, will also be Nickelodeon SpongeBob SquarePants Night. The team will be wearing a special SpongeBob uniform that will be auctioned after the game. Additional details will be announced closer to Opening Night.

Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 114 N. West Street, which is located at the corner of Douglas and West Street. The Thunder office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days or can purchase online here.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are on sale now. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.