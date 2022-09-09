Single-Game Tickets Go on Sale Monday, September 12

September 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that single-game tickets for home games during the 2022-23 season will go on sale Monday, Sept. 12 at 10:00 a.m.

Fans can purchase their seats for any of the Penguins' 36 contests at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza by calling the team's front office at (570) 208-7367, Ticketmaster.com or visiting the Mohegan Sun Arena box office.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has four preseason games slated for Oct. 5, Oct. 7, Oct. 9 and Oct. 12. The club will then open its regular season at home on Saturday, Oct. 15 against their other in-state rival, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Season-ticket packages for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 2022-23 regular season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

