Single-Game Tickets Go on Sale Monday, September 12
September 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that single-game tickets for home games during the 2022-23 season will go on sale Monday, Sept. 12 at 10:00 a.m.
Fans can purchase their seats for any of the Penguins' 36 contests at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza by calling the team's front office at (570) 208-7367, Ticketmaster.com or visiting the Mohegan Sun Arena box office.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has four preseason games slated for Oct. 5, Oct. 7, Oct. 9 and Oct. 12. The club will then open its regular season at home on Saturday, Oct. 15 against their other in-state rival, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
Season-ticket packages for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 2022-23 regular season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 9, 2022
- Single-Game Tickets Go on Sale Monday, September 12 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Belleville Sens Launch Restaurant Partnership Opportunities for 2022-23 Season - Belleville Senators
- Roadrunners Sign Devante Stephens to AHL Contract - Tucson Roadrunners
- Penguins Reveal 2022-23 Promotional Schedule - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- P-Bruins Announce 2022-23 Tickets on Sale Now - Providence Bruins
- Toronto Marlies Sign Forward Joseph Blandisi - Toronto Marlies
- Amerks Individual Game Tickets for 2022-23 Regular Season on Sale Now - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.