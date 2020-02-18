Single Game Tickets Go on Sale February 28

MOOSIC, PA - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders single-game tickets for the 2020 season will go on sale online Friday, February 28, at 10 AM, giving fans the first chance to purchase tickets for any individual game at PNC Field during the 2020 regular season.

Single-game tickets will only be available on swbrailriders.com beginning on February 28. In-person ticket purchases can be made at the E-Auto Box Office at PNC Field starting at 10 AM on March 9.

The RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, open the upcoming season at home against the Buffalo Bisons on April 9. Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre is home on Memorial Day and July 4 this season. Tickets for all theme nights, including the Office Night featuring an appearance by Brian Baumgartner, the actor who portrayed Kevin Malone on the tv hit comedy, Youth Baseball and Softball Night, any of the giveaway nights or any fireworks nights will be available for individual purchase for the first time.

Single-game ticket prices remained level from the 2019 season. Infield Box seats are $15 when purchased in advance and $16 at the box office on game days. Field Reserved seats and Budweiser RailHouse tickets are $14 in advance and $15 on game days. Bleacher seats are $12 and lawn tickets are $11 when purchased in advance and the prices go up one dollar when purchased on game days.

Additional promotions and giveaways will be announced soon.

Season ticket memberships, mini-plans and ticket bundles for the Keystone Mid Summer Classic, presented by Norwegian Cruise Line, featuring the Triple-A All-Star Game presented by the Lackawanna County Visitors Bureau are available now. For more information, call (570) 969-BALL or visit swbrailriders.com.

