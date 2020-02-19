Single Game Tickets for the 2020 Season Only Available Online Until Saturday, March 7th

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are thrilled to announce that single game tickets are now available exclusively at www.nwanaturals.com for the 2020 season. Individual tickets were put on sale today - Wednesday, February 19th - for fans interested in buying tickets to all their favorite promotional nights this year.

Single game ticket prices (excluding special events) for the upcoming season are as follows:

- Home Plate Super Premium - $13.75 ($14.75 on day of game)

- Dugout Super Premium - $12.75 ($13.75 on day of game)

- Dugout Premium - $10.75 ($11.75 on day of game)

- 1B/3B Reserved - $8.75 ($9.75 on day of game)

- Werther's Original Grass Berm/General Admission - $7.75 ($8.75 on day of game)

***All online orders will contain a convenience fee.

NEW for the upcoming 2020 season is that kid discounts are now available to online customers. Fans can purchase two kid tickets for every one adult ticket ordered with a maximum ticket purchase of up to 10 total tickets.

Fans will also enjoy an enhanced online buying experience as they can now add additional items to their order along with the game tickets. Once a fan selects their preferred seating section, they'll have the option to purchase a discounted Combo Meal - either a Hot Dog and 12 oz. soda for $5 (available Tuesday through Sunday) or a Hamburger and 12 oz. soda for $6.75 - as well as a parking pass for $4 and select their desired delivery method. However, if a meal is included then 'Print at Home' is not an option as only 'Will-Call' or 'Mail' will be available.

The only way to purchase single game tickets is online until Saturday, March 7th. The Naturals will then begin selling tickets through all outlets including the Arvest Ballpark Box Office and over the phone on Saturday, March 7th at the Naturals Open House, which will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Arvest Ballpark.

Fans are encouraged to visit www.nwanaturals.com for the 2020 schedule and a complete list of promotions.

The 2020 version of the Northwest Arkansas Naturals will debut at Arvest Ballpark on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 6:35 p.m. when they host the Corpus Christi Hooks (Double-A Affiliate of the Houston Astros) on Opening Night.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including statistics, ticket options, and more, please visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

