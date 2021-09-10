Single Game Tickets for Reading Royals Games Now on Sale

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, announced Friday that single game tickets are now on sale for the 20th Anniversary Season.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 610-898-7825 or visiting royalshockey.com/promotions for the 2021-22 season, which starts Oct. 23 with Opening Night presented by D&B Construction and Prospectus Berco against the Norfolk Admirals.

The Royals have scheduled more giveaways than ever before to celebrate 20 years of hockey in Berks County. Giveaways will include cowbells, magnet schedules, team photos and trading cards, scarves, lunchboxes, rally towels, pucks, ornaments, bobbleheads and more.

Fans can purchase a bobblehead package which includes a seat to five games and the bobblehead giveaway presented by Savage Auto Group each game by visiting bit.ly/royalsbobbleheadpackage or calling the ticket office. Kirill Ustimenko, Frank DiChiara, Brayden Low and Phillip Grubauer are the four known players that will be featured in this bobblehead package with a mystery fifth in the final game of the season. This package starts at 125 dollars.

The Royals will play at home on 14 Saturdays in the 2021-22 season, giving fans more opportunities to attend premier games for the team.

Big promotional nights are planned over the course of the season, including Opening Night's gift card blitz and a musical performance by Brett Scallions of Fuel at the Downtown Alive Opening Night Block Party.

The first specialty jersey of the season will be worn at Military Appreciation Night presented by UGI Utilities Nov. 13. Jersey rally towels will be given away to fans and military vehicles will be on display.

Affiliation Night, Dec. 11, will feature orange ice for the celebration of the Flyers and Royals' partnership, and it will also serve as teddy bear toss night. Fans will get a chance to snatch an Ustimenko bobblehead in the night's giveaway.

Pink in the Rink presented by Adams & Associates will happen On Feb. 12. The ice will be painted pink, and the team will give away an infinity scarf to fans in addition to beverage stations selling one-dollar Pink Rose Cider.

Marvel Superhero Night is on Feb. 12, and the team will throw on its Iron Man Infinity Gauntlets for the night's battle against Wheeling.

Fandemonium Night is April 16, the final game of the regular season. Fans will have the chance to win prizes at every stoppage of play and pick up the mystery bubblehead giveaway. Souvenir cups can also be refilled for free during the match.

Premium tickets can be purchased by visiting royalshockey.com/tickets/group-experiences/premium-seats

and start at 25 dollars per seat, while season tickets and mini plans can be purchased by visiting royalshockey.com/tickets and start at 100 dollars for the five-game plan that includes food and drink vouchers, an autographed picture and a Royals hat.

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

