Single Game Tickets Are Available for the 2024 Season

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce that single game tickets are now available to the general public. Individual tickets were put on sale today - Tuesday, January 16th at 10 am CST - for all 69 home games scheduled at Arvest Ballpark during the upcoming season.

SINGLE GAME TICKET PRICES (Excludes Special Events):

Sunday - Thursday with the exception of Wednesday, July 3rd:

- Home Plate Premium Ticket - $16.00 ($14.00 in advance)

- Dugout Premium Ticket - $14.00 ($12.00 in advance)

- 1B/3B Reserved Ticket - $11.00 ($9.00 in advance)

- Werther's Original Grass Berm/General Admission - $11.00 ($9.00 in advance)

*Online orders will contain a convenience fee

Friday - Saturday and Wednesday, July 3rd:

- Home Plate Premium Ticket - $17.00 ($15.00 in advance)

- Dugout Premium Ticket - $15.00 ($13.00 in advance)

- 1B/3B Reserved Ticket - $12.00 ($10.00 in advance)

- Werther's Original Grass Berm/General Admission - $12.00 ($10.00 in advance)

*Online orders will contain a convenience fee

Children 12 and under and adults over 65 years of age will receive $1 off the single game ticket prices. Kids discounts are also available to online customers while purchasing adult tickets as fans can purchase two kid tickets online for every adult ticket ordered with a maximum ticket purchase of up to ten total tickets. Active and retired military will also receive a special $1 ticket discount by presenting the proper identification when purchasing tickets in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office.

TICKETING PROCEDURES

Tickets can be purchased online (at any time) or in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office from 12:00 pm until 5:00 pm on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday (closed all other days). Updated Box Office hours after March 1st are listed above. Convenience fees apply to all online orders. For additional questions, please visit www.nwanaturals.com, email Tickets@nwanaturals.com, or call our office at 479-927-4900.

BOX OFFICE HOURS

Pre-Season Hours (January 17th - March 1st):

- Monday, Wednesday, Friday 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

- Closed all other days of the week

In-Season Hours (Starting March 4th):

- Monday - Friday: 12:00 pm until 5:00 pm

- Weekday Gamedays: 12:00 pm until the game ends

- Saturday & Sunday Gamedays: 12:00 pm until the game ends

- Non-Gameday Saturdays & Sundays: Closed

For a complete game schedule and a list of current promotions, fans are encouraged to visit www.nwanaturals.com for more information. All game dates and promotions are subject to change.

The Naturals will take the field for the first time during the 2024 season on Friday, April 5th at 7:05 p.m. when they host the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A Los Angeles Dodgers) for Opening Night at Arvest Ballpark.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including tickets, groups, promotions, stats, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us @NWANaturals (X/Instagram) and Facebook.com/Naturals.

