Single-Game Tickets and Initial Promotional Schedule Now Available

February 15, 2022







ZEBULON - Exciting family fun is here as the Carolina Mudcats today announce that single-game tickets are on sale now at carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287, and at the Five County Stadium front office. Single-game ticket availability coincides with the unveiling of the first wave of the club's promotional schedule for the upcoming 2022 season at Five County Stadium.

The first phase of promotional dates is highlighted by Friday Night Fireworks with post-game fireworks after each Friday night game, the Mudcats for America Series (July 1, July 2, & July 3), and Souvenir Saturdays featuring 10 different souvenir giveaway dates. The 2022 schedule will also include Education Day (April 20), Splash Day (July 13), as well as daily themes including Bark in the Park Tuesdays, Winning Wednesdays, Thirsty Thursday™, and Five County Family Sundays featuring $7.00 ticket specials.

Additional promotional announcements, including giveaway details, the Grand Slam Plan Giveaway dates, and special themed weekend games will be announced in the weeks leading up to Opening Night on April 8 at Five County Stadium. The schedule is additionally subject to change.

Each home stand in 2022 will begin with Bark in the Park, scheduled for each Tuesday throughout the season. Bark in the Park allows fans to bring their dogs with them for a night of baseball fun at Five County Stadium. All dogs are free to attend with owner's paid admission.

Winning Wednesday presented by Winslow Homes features a ticket special for fans attending each of the Wednesday home games at Five County Stadium. Should the Mudcats earn a victory on any of the scheduled Wednesday home games, then fans in attendance for that same game will receive a free ticket to the next scheduled Wednesday home game. That same free ticket would continue to rollover should the Mudcats win the next Wednesday home game.

Thirsty Thursday™ is back for the 2022 season and will once again feature food and drink specials for each Thursday home game. Thirsty Thursday™ is also themed out this year with the Mudcats playing as their alternate identities - the Carolina Micro Brews and Pescados de Carolina - on alternating weeks throughout the season.

Carolina's jam-packed weekend schedule goes off with a bang each Friday night as the Mudcats light up the night sky with Friday Night Fireworks. These spectacular fireworks displays follow each Friday night home game and feature a lengthy fireworks display and music. Additional fireworks shows will be added to July 2 and July 3 for Independence Day and the Mudcats for America Series of games.

Souvenirs headline Saturday home games this season with unique giveaway items scheduled all throughout the season. The Souvenir Saturday schedule includes the five Grand Slam Giveaway Plan games, as well as five, yet-to-be-released, souvenir t-shirt giveaway games.

The weekly family-fun wraps up with Five County Family Sundays featuring $7.00 box seat tickets for all fans residing in one of Five County Stadium's five counties including Wake County, Franklin County, Nash County, Johnston County and Wilson County. Each Five County Family Sunday game concludes with a chance to play catch on the field after the game. Post-game catch is free and is open to fans of all ages.

Opening Day 2022 is scheduled for a 7:00 p.m. start on Friday, April 8 against the Down East Wood Ducks at Five County Stadium. For the full schedule, visit www.carolinamudcats.com/schedule. Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, and mini plans are all on sale now at www.carolinamudcats.com, (919) 269-CATS (2287), and the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at facebook.com/carolinamudcats, twitter.com/carolinamudcats, and instagram.com/carolinamudcats.

