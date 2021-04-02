Single-Game Ticket Sales Start April 5

ZEBULON - The Carolina Mudcats today announced the much-anticipated news that single-game tickets for the first month of the 2021 season will go on sale beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 5 at carolinamudcats.com, (919) 269-CATS (2287) or the Five County Stadium front office. Single-game ticket availability for the month of June, and the remainder of the season, will be announced later.

"We received a tremendous response from our fans these last few weeks since opening up ticket availability for the first time and now we're excited to begin selling single-game options," said Mudcats General Manager - Business Development and Brand Marketing David Lawrence. "All of our available premium level seating sold out shortly after we opened up ticket sales, but we still have plenty of outstanding box seat tickets, with great sight lines and easy access, still available for purchase."

As previously announced, fans will be welcome once again at Five County Stadium when the Mudcats begin the 2021 season on Tuesday, May 4 versus the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. The capacity of Five County Stadium, however, will be limited to approximately 30% to start the season, aligning with Major League Baseball regulations as well as local health and safety protocols.

On top of the capacity limitations, the Five County Stadium seating plan now includes accommodations for social distancing requirements set by MLB. With that, tickets will be available for sale in pods of two, three, four, five and six this season. Each pod grouping includes a minimum of three empty seats to the left and right of each pod, as well as one row of empty seats in-front of and behind each grouping.

Due to Five County Stadium's adjusted seating arrangement and reduced capacity, all premium level seats are currently sold out for the first month of the season.

Season ticket packages, group options and the Grand Slam Package ticket plan are all available now by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon, by calling (919) 269-CATS (2287) and by visiting carolinamudcats.com.

The Carolina Mudcats are an officially licensed affiliate, and are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats open the 2021 season in the newly formed Low-A East League on Tuesday, May 4 at Five County Stadium versus the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

