Single Game Premium Seating On-Sale Now

August 3, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







Single game premium seating options are on-sale NOW for the 2022-23 season!

Whether it's with your feet kicked up in our Luxury Suite, right on the glass in an Ice Suite, or in our new Party Deck above Section 224, our premium seating options are the perfect way to grow new relationships, enhance existing ones, or simply celebrate a special event with family and friends!

Interested in booking? Head to huntsvillehavoc.com/premium-seating and fill out the online form! A Havoc representative will reach out within 48 hours to discuss available options and to finalize your booking.

Act fast! Last season, our single game premium inventory sold out before the season even started. â

