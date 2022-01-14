Singers Sought for American and Canadian National Anthems

Bradenton, Fla. - The Pittsburgh Pirates are accepting auditions for the National Anthem. Anyone interested in singing The Star Spangled Banner or O Canada prior to a Pirates Spring Training game in 2022 may submit a video or a YouTube link to be considered. Prospective singers must feel comfortable performing in front of a camera and performing in front of audiences of 7,000 people or more. Submissions are also open to choirs. All submissions must be conducted a cappella.

Pirates employees will watch the videos and determine which performers to invite to fill open spots in the Spring Training schedule. Contestants that wish to sing the Canadian National Anthem before the Pirates game against Toronto are welcome to sing O Canada as well. Participants that submit videos but are not selected will have their information kept on file for potential anthem openings during the Bradenton Marauders season.

Videos or links must be submitted to Rebekah Rivette, Manager of Marketing & Game Presentation via email to rebekah.rivette@pirates.com. Those wishing to perform must send in their audition no later than February 18th.

For more information about Pittsburgh Pirates Spring Training or the National Anthem, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.bradentonmarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@Pirates.com.

